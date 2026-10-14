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Blackstone in talks to invest $400-500 million in defence tech firm Accord

Sneha ShahPriyamvada C
3 min read14 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Blackstone is in talks to acquire a 17-20% stake in Accord Software Systems.
Blackstone is in talks to acquire a 17-20% stake in Accord Software Systems.
Summary

Founded in 1991 by five engineers with experience in avionics and real-time embedded systems, Accord has evolved from a software developer into a specialist in global navigation satellite systems (GNSS). It makes satellite navigation devices, specialised computer chips and electronic systems.

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MUMBAI : Global private equity firm Blackstone is in talks to invest $400-500 million in Bengaluru-based defence and avionics technology company Accord Software Systems Pvt Ltd (ASSPL) for a significant minority stake, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

MUMBAI : Global private equity firm Blackstone is in talks to invest $400-500 million in Bengaluru-based defence and avionics technology company Accord Software Systems Pvt Ltd (ASSPL) for a significant minority stake, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The potential deal underscores growing private equity and venture capital interest in India's defence technology sector, as rising geopolitical tensions worldwide drive demand for advanced military technologies and push countries to strengthen domestic defence capabilities.

The potential deal underscores growing private equity and venture capital interest in India's defence technology sector, as rising geopolitical tensions worldwide drive demand for advanced military technologies and push countries to strengthen domestic defence capabilities.

“Blackstone is in talks to pump growth capital into the company for a significant minority stake,” the first of the three persons cited earlier said, all speaking on condition of anonymity.

Founded in 1991 by five engineers with experience in avionics and real-time embedded systems, Accord has evolved from a software developer into a specialist in global navigation satellite systems (GNSS). The company designs, develops and manufactures GNSS-based products and solutions for defence and space programmes. It makes satellite navigation devices, specialised computer chips and electronic systems that help aircraft, satellites and military vehicles determine their precise location and navigate safely.

Also Read | Neysa to raise $200 mn from Blackstone, others to expand data centre platform

“There is a growing interest among large private equity firms to invest in defence, aerospace and manufacturing technology companies,” said the second person, adding that Accord sits right at the centre of this theme. Blackstone is in talks to acquire a 17-20% stake in the company, as India caps foreign ownership in companies classified as indigenously designed, developed and manufactured (IDDM) that supply equipment to the government at 49%, the person said.

“The deal can go up to 49% depending on how the talks progress," this person added.

According to the third person, consulting firm PwC India is helping Accord company with the fundraise.

“The primary capital will help the company diversify into newer areas. Taking its products at a global stage too will be one of the aspirations,” the person added.

Queries emailed to PwC and Accord Software Systems did not elicit any response. Blackstone declined to comment.

In a September 2025 credit rating note, Crisil said that the company had a turnover of around 234.52 crore in fiscal year 2025 (FY25), and was expected to grow at more than 30% in FY 26.

Also Read | Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing sees no need to raise capital for four years

“Crisil Ratings believes high entry barriers preventing competition coupled with the healthy order book and the extensive experience of ASSPL’s promoters is expected to strengthen the business risk profile over the medium term,” it said.

ASSPL serves several defence and space establishments and other public sector undertakings. “The growth in earnings was supported by order execution, high margin products in Electronic Warfare Support Systems or EWSS and GHNSS receiver products. Ebitda is expected to further improve in fiscal 2026, expected to be in the range of 30-35%, driven by the expected completion of ongoing and upcoming orders,” Crisil said.

The company provides navigational and positioning products and timing systems to various defence and space organisations.

Also Read | Blackstone-backed Horizon bets on India’s warehouse boom with ₹2,600 crore IPO

Defence and aerospace is among India's sunshine sectors that private equity and venture capital firms are betting on. The government has been pushing for greater private-sector participation in defence manufacturing. Over the years, it has launched initiatives such as iDEX, ADITI and Make in India, besides earmarking 25% of the defence research and development budget for the private sector, to reduce import dependence, Mint reported last month.

This year, India's private capital is increasingly turning to harder-to-build sectors such as space and defence, which fall under the broader deeptech category, especially in the early stage.

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Meet the Author

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsBlackstone in talks to invest $400-500 million in defence tech firm Accord

Blackstone in talks to invest $400-500 million in defence tech firm Accord

Sneha ShahPriyamvada C
3 min read14 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Blackstone is in talks to acquire a 17-20% stake in Accord Software Systems.
Blackstone is in talks to acquire a 17-20% stake in Accord Software Systems.
Summary

Founded in 1991 by five engineers with experience in avionics and real-time embedded systems, Accord has evolved from a software developer into a specialist in global navigation satellite systems (GNSS). It makes satellite navigation devices, specialised computer chips and electronic systems.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Global private equity firm Blackstone is in talks to invest $400-500 million in Bengaluru-based defence and avionics technology company Accord Software Systems Pvt Ltd (ASSPL) for a significant minority stake, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

MUMBAI : Global private equity firm Blackstone is in talks to invest $400-500 million in Bengaluru-based defence and avionics technology company Accord Software Systems Pvt Ltd (ASSPL) for a significant minority stake, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The potential deal underscores growing private equity and venture capital interest in India's defence technology sector, as rising geopolitical tensions worldwide drive demand for advanced military technologies and push countries to strengthen domestic defence capabilities.

The potential deal underscores growing private equity and venture capital interest in India's defence technology sector, as rising geopolitical tensions worldwide drive demand for advanced military technologies and push countries to strengthen domestic defence capabilities.

“Blackstone is in talks to pump growth capital into the company for a significant minority stake,” the first of the three persons cited earlier said, all speaking on condition of anonymity.

Founded in 1991 by five engineers with experience in avionics and real-time embedded systems, Accord has evolved from a software developer into a specialist in global navigation satellite systems (GNSS). The company designs, develops and manufactures GNSS-based products and solutions for defence and space programmes. It makes satellite navigation devices, specialised computer chips and electronic systems that help aircraft, satellites and military vehicles determine their precise location and navigate safely.

Also Read | Neysa to raise $200 mn from Blackstone, others to expand data centre platform

“There is a growing interest among large private equity firms to invest in defence, aerospace and manufacturing technology companies,” said the second person, adding that Accord sits right at the centre of this theme. Blackstone is in talks to acquire a 17-20% stake in the company, as India caps foreign ownership in companies classified as indigenously designed, developed and manufactured (IDDM) that supply equipment to the government at 49%, the person said.

“The deal can go up to 49% depending on how the talks progress," this person added.

According to the third person, consulting firm PwC India is helping Accord company with the fundraise.

“The primary capital will help the company diversify into newer areas. Taking its products at a global stage too will be one of the aspirations,” the person added.

Queries emailed to PwC and Accord Software Systems did not elicit any response. Blackstone declined to comment.

In a September 2025 credit rating note, Crisil said that the company had a turnover of around 234.52 crore in fiscal year 2025 (FY25), and was expected to grow at more than 30% in FY 26.

Also Read | Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing sees no need to raise capital for four years

“Crisil Ratings believes high entry barriers preventing competition coupled with the healthy order book and the extensive experience of ASSPL’s promoters is expected to strengthen the business risk profile over the medium term,” it said.

ASSPL serves several defence and space establishments and other public sector undertakings. “The growth in earnings was supported by order execution, high margin products in Electronic Warfare Support Systems or EWSS and GHNSS receiver products. Ebitda is expected to further improve in fiscal 2026, expected to be in the range of 30-35%, driven by the expected completion of ongoing and upcoming orders,” Crisil said.

The company provides navigational and positioning products and timing systems to various defence and space organisations.

Also Read | Blackstone-backed Horizon bets on India’s warehouse boom with ₹2,600 crore IPO

Defence and aerospace is among India's sunshine sectors that private equity and venture capital firms are betting on. The government has been pushing for greater private-sector participation in defence manufacturing. Over the years, it has launched initiatives such as iDEX, ADITI and Make in India, besides earmarking 25% of the defence research and development budget for the private sector, to reduce import dependence, Mint reported last month.

This year, India's private capital is increasingly turning to harder-to-build sectors such as space and defence, which fall under the broader deeptech category, especially in the early stage.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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