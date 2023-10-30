Companies
Blackstone acquires Care Hospitals, Kims Health in $1 billion twin deal
Summary
- Following the transaction, True North, which previously held a 61% stake in Kims, will divest its entire position
Mumbai: Blackstone Group Inc. has acquired controlling interests in Care Hospitals and Kims Health in a multi-layered deal valued at $1 billion, marking the private equity giant's maiden foray into India's healthcare sector.
