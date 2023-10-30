Blackstone acquires Care Hospitals, Kims Health in $1 billion twin deal

“We are committed to being a long-term investor and business builder. We seek to grow the platform organically and through acquisitions. Life sciences is a key investment theme for Blackstone and we plan to bring in our global scale and operating expertise. We plan to invest in world-class physical and medical infrastructure, enhance the companies’ digital and technological capabilities, add higher end quaternary care specialties, and cultivate a clinician and employee culture focused organization," Mani added.