Blackstone acquires International Gemological Institute for $535 million2 min read . Updated: 21 May 2023, 04:21 PM IST
While Fosun held 80% of the stake, 20% was held by Rolan Lorie. The deal values IGI at an enterprise value of $535 million
MUMBAI : Global private equity firm Blackstone has acquired 100% stake in International Gemological Institute (IGI) from China-based investment firm Fosun, and Roland Lorie, who belongs to the founding family, the firm said in a release.
