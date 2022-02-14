Blackstone acquires majority stake in ASK Investment Managers

Sameer Koticha, founder promoter and chairman, ASK, said: "We are excited about the investment from Blackstone, as a long-term strategic partner. This partnership is a testament to ASK’s high-quality management team and the business we have built over decades. Blackstone’s global reach and deep knowledge of the financial services sector will further strengthen our asset and wealth management businesses and help us grow significantly."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}