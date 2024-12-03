Companies
Why M&A king Blackstone is building industrial realty assets from scratch
Madhurima Nandy 9 min read 03 Dec 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Summary
- Renowned for its acquisition skills, the global asset manager has become the largest office space owner in India, and has the second-largest portfolio of malls, thanks to its inorganic approach. But when it comes to industrial real estate, it is also building assets from the ground up. What gives?
Bengaluru: Of late, one corner of Chakan, an automobile and manufacturing hub, has been seeing a burst of construction activity. On crossing the factories and manufacturing plants of some of the world’s largest automakers, including Mercedes, Volkswagen and Mahindra & Mahindra, the New MIDC Road leads to a 100-acre site. There, on the outskirts of Pune, Chakan V, a sprawling mega logistics park covering 2.6 million sq. ft, is coming up. While the size of the industrial facility is impressive in itself, the project has another unusual feature in the involvement of Blackstone, the world’s biggest real estate investor.
