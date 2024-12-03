Why M&A king Blackstone is building industrial realty assets from scratch

Bengaluru: Of late, one corner of Chakan, an automobile and manufacturing hub, has been seeing a burst of construction activity. On crossing the factories and manufacturing plants of some of the world’s largest automakers, including Mercedes, Volkswagen and Mahindra & Mahindra, the New MIDC Road leads to a 100-acre site. There, on the outskirts of Pune, Chakan V, a sprawling mega logistics park covering 2.6 million sq. ft, is coming up. While the size of the industrial facility is impressive in itself, the project has another unusual feature in the involvement of Blackstone, the world’s biggest real estate investor.