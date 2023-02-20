Home / Companies / News /  Blackstone adds private banker to advise wealthy fund investors
Blackstone Inc. has hired a managing director to join its team advising a rapidly growing pool of wealthy investors who back vehicles such as real estate and credit funds run by the world’s biggest private-equity manager.

