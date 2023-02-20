Blackstone adds private banker to advise wealthy fund investors

In December, the asset manager said it had begun limiting some withdrawals from its $68.52 billion Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc., or BREIT, a nontraded fund popular with wealthy investors, following a surge in redemption requests. Speaking during the firm’s fourth-quarter earnings call last month, Chairman and Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said he was surprised by the “intense external focus" on withdrawals from the BREIT fund as listed equity and bond markets were tanking.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}