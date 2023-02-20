Blackstone adds private banker to advise wealthy fund investors
- The firm is responding to rising demands for information from wealthy investors who account for $239 billion of its assets
Blackstone Inc. has hired a managing director to join its team advising a rapidly growing pool of wealthy investors who back vehicles such as real estate and credit funds run by the world’s biggest private-equity manager.
David Stubbs is joining Blackstone as a senior investment strategist in its private wealth solutions group, reporting to Joe Zidle, the team’s chief investment strategist, according to two people familiar with the matter. The group caters to high-net-worth investors, a key market for the New York firm.
Mr. Stubbs joins from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s private bank, where he was global head of thematic investing, according to his LinkedIn page. His responsibilities included researching trends and investment themes to guide the creation of new products and formulating investment advice for clients. He starts at Blackstone in April.
His addition to Blackstone’s private wealth solutions group follows the firm’s hiring last year of Anders Nielsen as a managing director and the London-based head of EMEA investment strategy for the unit.
Mr. Nielsen joined from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., where he was a managing director in the bank’s investment strategy group, according to his LinkedIn page. Mr. Nielsen was previously head of the macroeconomic research and investment team in Goldman Sachs’s global portfolio solutions group, which constructs customized portfolios for investors.
Blackstone’s additions to its 300-strong private wealth group are part of an effort to make more information available to wealthy individual clients on how private equity fits into their holdings, according to people familiar with the firm’s goals. More clients are seeking guidance on their investments in Blackstone vehicles since last year’s slump in public securities markets.
In December, the asset manager said it had begun limiting some withdrawals from its $68.52 billion Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc., or BREIT, a nontraded fund popular with wealthy investors, following a surge in redemption requests. Speaking during the firm’s fourth-quarter earnings call last month, Chairman and Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said he was surprised by the “intense external focus" on withdrawals from the BREIT fund as listed equity and bond markets were tanking.
“It should be expected that flows from high-net-worth individuals would decline for nearly all types of new investments in this environment…I’ve learned that focusing just on what’s happening at the bottom of cycles misleads the public regarding likely future trends for appreciation and growth," he said.
Despite limiting BREIT withdrawals in the fourth quarter, Mr. Schwarzman said the private wealth group saw $48 billion of new investment last year. The unit also offers two products focused on private credit and a multistrategy hedge fund.
Investors pumped about $2 billion into BREIT during the fourth quarter, according to Blackstone. The fund has posted total annualized returns of 12% since its inception in 2017, according to Blackstone’s fourth-quarter financial statement.
David Inauen, co-head of research at investment bank Robert A. Stanger & Co., said he estimates there are around 890,000 investors in the BREIT fund, based on public statements and data.
Last year’s inflows helped lift the Blackstone wealth management group’s total assets to $239 billion at the end of December, from around $191 billion at the end of 2021, representing nearly a quarter of the firm’s $974.7 billion in assets under management.
Potential private wealth clients account for $85 trillion of assets globally, according to Blackstone estimates.
