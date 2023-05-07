Blackstone, ADIA are likely bidders for HDFC’s Credila

Blackstone, ADIA are likely bidders for HDFC’s Credila3 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Singapore’s GIC, Blackstone, BPEA EQT (formerly Baring Private Equity Asia), and Warburg Pincus are some of the suitors that have expressed interest
Sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms, and strategic investors are among 12-14 entities competing for a stake in Housing Development Finance Corp.’s Credila education loan unit, according to two people aware of the development.
