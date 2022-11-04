Blackstone, Advent in talks to buy stake in Suven Pharma2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 12:02 AM IST
Advent has been lapping up pharma firms in the past two years, but for Blackstone, this is its first bid to buy a pharma company
Advent has been lapping up pharma firms in the past two years, but for Blackstone, this is its first bid to buy a pharma company
Private equity investors Blackstone and Advent International are in separate talks with the promoters of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd to buy a controlling stake, two people aware of the development said.