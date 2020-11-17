Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Blackstone arm GSO Capital Partners sells 11% in Tanla Platforms for 587 cr
Representational image (Photo: Bloomberg)

Blackstone arm GSO Capital Partners sells 11% in Tanla Platforms for 587 cr

1 min read . 09:47 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

Amansa Investments, American Funds Insurance Series A/c International Fund bought 3% and 6.32% stake in Tanla Platforms for 160 cr and 337 cr, respectively

Mumbai: Private equity firm Blackstone on Tuesday sold 15 million shares (or 11.03%) in Tanla Platforms for 587 crore in an open market transactions.

Mumbai: Private equity firm Blackstone on Tuesday sold 15 million shares (or 11.03%) in Tanla Platforms for 587 crore in an open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data on BSE, Banyan Investments Ltd sold 15 million shares (or 11.03%) of Tanla Platforms for 391.30 apiece aggregating to 586.95 crore.

According to bulk deal data on BSE, Banyan Investments Ltd sold 15 million shares (or 11.03%) of Tanla Platforms for 391.30 apiece aggregating to 586.95 crore.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

As per the latest shareholding pattern, Banyan Investments Ltd holds 16.17% stake in the firm.

Last year, Tanla Platforms Ltd completed the acquisition of Karix Mobile Pvt Ltd and its wholly owned subsidiary Unicel Technologies Pvt Ltd from Banyan Investments Ltd, a company owned by funds affiliated with GSO Capital Partners L.P. for a consideration of 340 crore. GSO is the credit arm of Blackstone.

Amansa Investments Ltd, American Funds Insurance Series A/c International Fund bought 3% and 6.32% stake in Tanla Platforms Ltd for 160 crore and 337 crore, respectively.

Tanla Platforms Ltd reported a net profit for the second quarter ended September 2020 at 81.5 crore as against a net loss of 47.01 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue stood at 583.2 crore, for the September quarter registering an increase of 19.7% year-on-year.

Shares of Tanla Solutions gained 5% to close at 415, while the benchmark index, Sensex rose 0.72% to close at 43,952.71 points on Tuesday on BSE.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.