Blackstone closes its largest-ever Asia fund at $13.1 billion

Global private equity firm Blackstone has raised its third Asia-focused fund at $13.1 billion, exceeding its $10 billion target and making it one of the largest fundraisers in the region, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The oversubscribed fund and the firm’s largest so far reached its hard cap and builds on the strong performance of the strategy’s first two vintages, with this close representing more than double the amount of capital raised for its previous vehicle.
“This successful fundraise reflects the strength of our platform and our ability to perform through cycles. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the world, presenting compelling opportunities to invest at scale behind our high-conviction themes and deliver for our investors,” said Joe Baratta, Global Head of Blackstone Private Equity Strategies.
“We believe our differentiation lies in our scale, supported by homegrown teams across the region’s major markets; strong performance; and our control-oriented strategy that enables us to have a hands-on, proactive approach to supporting business transformations,” said Amit Dixit, head of Asia at Blackstone Private Equity.
The development comes after other global investors such as EQT and Bain Capital also closed their Asia-focused vehicles in recent weeks. While EQT raised its ninth Asia-Pacific private equity fund with $15.6 billion in total commitments in April, Bain closed its sixth Asia fund at $10.5 billion the following month.
Both funds were oversubscribed despite a sharp regional downturn, coming at a time when capital raised for Asian funds fell to a 12-year low in 2025 after four consecutive years of decline. As the market increasingly bifurcates, investors are consolidating their capital with large, global platforms that offer a proven track record.
Meanwhile, Blackstone has been one of the most active global investors in the region over the past 24 months, reinforcing its leadership in India and Japan. The firm invested over $7 billion across 12 transactions, including in Indian AI cloud platform Neysa, Japanese specialized engineering services provider TechnoPro, and South Korea’s top hair salon franchise Juno.
The investment firm also clocked 15 exits over the same period, which included the public listings of International Gemological Institute and Aadhar Housing Finance. It also exited Japan’s over-the-counter drugmaker Alinamin Pharmaceutical by selling it to another private equity firm.
Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, has more than $1.3 trillion in assets under management and global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries, and hedge funds.
Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.
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