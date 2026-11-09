NEW DELHI: As concerns mount over the potential impact of El Niño on rural incomes and borrowers' repayment capacity, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd is counting on its limited exposure to vulnerable districts to cushion its loan book. Around 6% of its assets under management (AUM) is in districts identified as highly vulnerable to the weather phenomenon, managing director and chief executive officer Rishi Anand said in an interview with Mint.
Blackstone backed Aadhar Housing Finance sees limited El Niño risk to loan book
SummaryJust 6% of the lender's AUM is in districts identified as highly vulnerable to El Niño, while stable collections and underwriting safeguards offer some cushion against weather-related income shocks.
NEW DELHI: As concerns mount over the potential impact of El Niño on rural incomes and borrowers' repayment capacity, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd is counting on its limited exposure to vulnerable districts to cushion its loan book. Around 6% of its assets under management (AUM) is in districts identified as highly vulnerable to the weather phenomenon, managing director and chief executive officer Rishi Anand said in an interview with Mint.
About the Author
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
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