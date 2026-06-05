Blackstone-backed Australian company AirTrunk to invest $30 billion for 5 GW digital infrastructure in India—All we know

Australia-based data centre company AirTrunk plans to invest over $30 billion (more than ₹3,000 billion) in India to develop over 5 GW of digital infrastructure capacity in the country by 2030, according to an ANI report.

Citing a company release, the report said that the proposed investment is among the largest such under consideration in India. AirTrunk is backed by Blackstone and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Advertisement

Founder-CEO Robin Khuda's first govt engagement programme Notably, this is AirTrunk founder and CEO Robin Khuda's first government engagement programme in India since he entered the domestic market in April 2026 through acquisition of Lumina CloudInfra, it added. The merger gave AirTrunk a development pipeline of 600 MW in Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

During his visit, Khuda met with Federal representatives, as well as State Ministers in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, to discuss infrastructure, energy, and policy frameworks necessary to sustain AI-driven growth, as per the report.

It added that the discussions centered on securing reliable and cost-effective power, renewable energy, sustainable water supplies, streamlined approval processes, and closer coordination between state and federal governments on strategic projects.

AirTrunk's digital infrastructure plan: What we know According to the release, the ₹10,000 crore IndiaAI Mission and ₹76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission “establish a strong investment environment”.

Advertisement

As per the report, plans span across multiple Indian states and union territories (UTs) with aim to support growing demand for AI and cloud capacity.

The planned 5GW capacity expansion is expected to generate significant local economic activity, supporting tens of thousands of local jobs across the development, construction, and operational phases of the projects.

The broader economic impact includes the localisation of supply chain operations and increased engagement with domestic businesses. CEO Khuda: Why India? Khuda in the statement noted, “Capital is mobile, and India is creating the conditions for it to thrive. India is taking a top-down approach to AI with clear government-led initiatives, a world-class talent pool and massive availability of renewable energy. We were bullish on India before entering the market through Lumina. Following our discussions with government leaders this week, we're looking to double down on that commitment.”

Advertisement

“We heard a clear message that India is open for investment and determined to compete for the next generation of AI and cloud infrastructure that will transform India's industries and economy for generations to come,” Khuda added.

He added that the company will support India's vision for a digital economy “through long-term and transformative investment, infrastructure development, community programs and partnership”.

(With inputs from ANI)

Key Takeaways AirTrunk plans a significant investment of over $30 billion in India's digital infrastructure by 2030.

The investment aims to develop 5 gigawatts of digital infrastructure capacity, supporting India's AI and cloud growth.

The expansion is set to create tens of thousands of local jobs and boost economic activity, aligning with India's digital economy vision.