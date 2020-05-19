Blackstone backed Embassy REIT sees drop in rent collections in April

MUMBAI : With the covid-19 disrupting economic activity and cash flows for businesses, American private equity firm Blackstone-backed Embassy Office Parks REIT, India's first listed real estate investment trust, on Tuesday reported that it was able to collect only 92% rent due for the month of April.

In the wake of covid-19 outbreak and ongoing lockdown restrictions, the Bengaluru-based office developer has also halted all construction activity and hotel operations to comply with government directives during the lockdown.

In a statement, chief executive Michael Holland said that REIT doesn't expect significant impact to its business due to covid-19.

“While the covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an uncertain near-term outlook for many businesses worldwide, we are uniquely positioned to weather this pandemic-induced storm with our best-in-class office portfolio and strong balance sheet," said Michael Holland, chief executive officer at Embassy REIT.

“While demand is likely to moderate considerably through 2020, we believe that in this environment, Grade-A supply will reduce considerably over the medium term, consolidation in the office market will continue and high-quality institutional landlords, such as Embassy REIT, will gain market share," he added.

Embassy REIT reported an overall occupancy of 92.8% on its 26.2 million square feet (msf) operating office portfolio, with same-store occupancy at 94.5% considering March 2019 as base year. Between January-March period, the firm leased 389,000 sq.ft. new area and re-leased 1.1 msf during the year. Further, the firm delivered 1.4 msf new office buildings within existing campuses during the year.

As of the quarter ended March 31, the board of directors at Embassy Office Parks Management Services Pvt. Ltd., which manages the Embassy REIT, announced a distribution of ₹531.7 crore or ₹6.89 per unit to investors of the REIT. This takes the total distribution for fiscal 2020 to ₹1,882.1 crore or ₹24.39 per unit.

“We are very pleased with our strong business performance in fiscal 2019-20. Since Embassy REIT listed in April 2019, we have delivered a total return of 25%. Our fourth quarter income and distribution payout once again illustrate the stability and resilience of Embassy REIT delivering cash flows that are backed by the covenants of our 160+ largely multinational occupier base," said Holland.

