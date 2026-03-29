Private equity giant Blackstone and Thailand's Indorama Ventures have agreed to combine their packaging businesses in India, creating a $2 billion giant with annual sales of about $1 billion.
Blackstone-backed EPL to merge with Indovida to make $2 billion packaging giant
SummaryBlackstone-backed EPL will continue as the listed entity after the merger. Indorama will nominate at least three directors to its board, while Blackstone will nominate one. Since it is a share swap, there is no regulatory requirement for an open offer.
Private equity giant Blackstone and Thailand's Indorama Ventures have agreed to combine their packaging businesses in India, creating a $2 billion giant with annual sales of about $1 billion.
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