Blackstone-backed EPL to merge with Indovida to make $2 billion packaging giant

Blackstone-backed EPL on Sunday informed exchanges that it has signed definitive agreements with Indorama's rigid packaging venture Indovida India Pvt. Ltd for a merger through a share swap. Once the merger is complete, Indorama will hold 51.8% in the combined entity and become its co-promoter, while Blackstone’s holding will stand at 16.6%. Indorama currently owns 24.9% in EPL, earlier called Essel Propack Ltd, while Blackstone owns around 26.5%.