MUMBAI : US-based private equity firms Blackstone Group and Bain Capital are in advanced discussions with promoters Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd for buying a majority stake in Edelweiss Global Investment Advisers (EGIA), which houses the group's wealth management, mutual fund, life insurance, general insurance and investment banking businesses.

Two persons directly aware of the development confirmed this.

"Since EGIA houses most of the large businesses of the group, both Blackstone and Bain are keen to buy all businesses under EGIA except the asset reconstruction business," said the first person, adding that the shortlisted buyer will make an offer to acquire 75% in EGIA as per the deal terms.

Apart from asset reconstruction, there is also a question mark over the insurance companies as well since a foreign insurance company is a shareholder in the life insurance business. EGIA's potential buyer may also acquire a majority stake in EFSL's two insurance businesses, though the structure is yet to be finalised.

Incidentally, Edelweiss has been looking to shed assets for a while now, especially the wealth management business.

Edelweiss' wealth management subsidiary is primarily engaged in managing the wealth of the low and mid-level affluent households, with a modest ₹1 lakh corpus as the minimum eligibility ticket. This company currently manages ₹1.2 trillion worth of wealth, according to an Edelweiss report.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund, through 38 schemes, had average assets of ₹23,614.37 crore under management for the June quarter as compared to ₹24,466.11 crore in the March quarter. In 2016, Edelweiss Asset Management had acquired the domestic mutual fund business of JP Morgan Asset Management India Pvt. Ltd, which then had assets under management (AUM) of ₹7081 crore.

In the insurance business, EFSL has 51% in Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Co. Ltd. and 100% in Edelweiss General Insurance Co. Ltd.

The proceeds of the deal, if finalized, will be used to pare the debts of EFSL.

EFSL -- which is EGIA's parent -- has total borrowing to about ₹33,000 crore as on 31 March as compared to ₹50,000 crore a year ago. The company is looking to reduce its borrowing further to ₹25,000 crore over the next three years, said the company while announcing its fiscal 2020 financials.

Spokespersons at both Blackstone and Bain Capital declined to comment.

An Edelweiss spokesperson too declined to comment.

"Blackstone feels this may be the right time to acquire a gamut of financial services businesses at one go because the valuation of EGIA's businesses looks to be fair at the moment," said the second person.

The deal, once consummated, will mark the exit of Rashesh Shah—the co-founder and group chairman of Edelweiss, from his key financial services businesses as a promoter. Shah, along with his family members and associate firms hold a 32.92% stake in EFSL as the promoter group. Foreign portfolio investors hold 30.16% and billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns a 1.19% stake in EFSL as public shareholders.

Edelweiss has appointed Haitong Securities as the investment bank for the proposed deal.

EFSL, which started operations in the mid-nineties, has seen its net worth falling from Rs.8,715 crore at the end of fiscal 2019 to Rs. 7,295 crore now, owing to subdued credit and investment markets over the past two years, which is likely to worsen further in the coming quarters due to the economic slowdown induced by the covid-19 lockdown.

EFSL’s total income has fallen to Rs. 1,965.87 crore for fiscal 2020 from Rs.2,649.56 crore in fiscal 2019. The company has incurred net losses of Rs. 2281.55 crore as compared to a net profit of Rs. 35.32 crore in fiscal 2019.

“We have been grappling with liquidity over the last 18 months. We slowly reduced our borrowing and increased liquidity…In March, we were okay; then covid happened," Edelweiss group chairman and chief executive Shah had said while announcing the fiscal 2020 financials.

On 8 July, EFSL said its non-bank subsidiary ECL Finance Ltd will sell its wholesale loan book within two years to focus solely on retail lending. ECL Finance has a total loan book of ₹19,100 crore. At the end of the March quarter, it had outstanding wholesale loans of ₹10,000 crore, down 43% from a year ago.

“A lot of project and construction finance business has a lot of uncertainty around cash flows. If you do it in the fund format, then you take ALM (asset-liability mismatch) risk and NPA (non-performing assets) issue out of the way," Shah had said on 8 July.

