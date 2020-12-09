Blackstone, Brookfield seek yield with bet on India office reits

These assets will probably be folded into existing REITs or listed as new ones, according to the people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified citing rules. Blackstone is the backer of Embassy Office Parks REIT, which raised $689 million in the country’s first such listing in April 2019. That was followed by another REIT that’s also backed by Blackstone in August, while Brookfield is looking to list one in Mumbai before the end of this year. At least two more are in the pipeline for 2021, the people said.