Blackstone buys Embassy Industrial Parks for enterprise value of $700 million

“The partnership with Warburg Pincus has been extremely valuable to us and they will remain our trusted partners. This transaction between Embassy Group and Blackstone further strengthens and reinforces our partnership. We are extremely focused on consolidating our resources towards the growth of our core businesses of office and residential development and management. This transaction with Blackstone Real Estate along with the upcoming merger with IBREL is a strategic move in that direction," said Jitu Virwani, chairman and managing director of Embassy Group.