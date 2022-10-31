Home / Companies / News /  Blackstone, Emerson Electric strike $14 billion buyout deal

Emerson Electric Co. is selling a majority stake in its climate-technologies business to Blackstone Inc. in a transformational deal for the industrial company that would value the unit at $14 billion including debt and mark the biggest private-equity buyout in months at a time when such activity has been choked off by market volatility.

