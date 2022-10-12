Blackstone forms insurance partnership with Resolution Life

It is the latest example of a private-equity firm linking up with an insurer to secure more assets to manage and an insurer handing over management of its assets in search of higher returns. It will be the fourth such deal for Blackstone, which has already struck similar partnerships with F&G, part of Fidelity National Financial Inc.; a former life-insurance unit of Allstate Corp.; and Corebridge Financial, the life-insurance and retirement-services unit spun out of American International Group Inc.

