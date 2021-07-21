‘Blackstone funding to help in global expansion’

Simplilearn continues to be profitable and we consciously wanted to create an exit outcome for our early investors. We had multiple offers on the table, however we found a great long-term partner in Blackstone. We are still finalizing the details of the deal, and a large portion of the round is for secondary exits. By partnering with Blackstone, we look to leverage their global network and get access to international markets complementary to our growth. Most firms Blackstone has invested in have achieved at least 10-fold growth and gone public. With Blackstone’s backing we want to repeat that trend, and achieve aggressive organic growth, besides focussing on acquisitions to grow our business inorganically in certain markets. (Early investors Kalaari Capital, Helion Ventures and Mayfield will exit).