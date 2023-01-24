Blackstone plans to sell stake in top Indian REIT3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 01:31 PM IST
- The plan is to execute the transaction via block deals on Indian stock exchanges in the coming weeks, though a timeline or pricing has not been finalized
MUMBAI : Blackstone is in talks to sell around half of its stake in India's largest real estate investment trust Embassy Office Parks to private equity firm Bain Capital, two sources said, in a deal worth up to $480 million at current prices.
