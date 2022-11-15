Blackstone launches data centre platform in Asia, starting from India

The New York-based investor has set up Lumina CloudInfra, a data center platform, which will be owned and managed by Blackstone’s Real Estate and Tactical Opportunities funds. Anil Reddy, former head of Global Cloud Infrastructure at Microsoft Inc., will head the platform as the global CEO to lead its strategy, expansion and growth across Asia. including Sujeet Deshpande, who has joined from Colt Data Center Services, is CEO of the Indian business.