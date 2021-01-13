Blackstone lines up three IPO exits from India in 2021

Blackstone had acquired a majority stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings Pvt. Ltd, which was then merged with Comstar Automotive Technologies Pvt. Ltd to create Sona Comstar. The combined auto business could be listed this year after April or May, if the market rally sustains, one of the people cited above said. The IPO is expected to be sized at ₹3,500- ₹4,000 crore, the people added. Meanwhile, Blackstone has hired merchant bankers for a ₹7,000- ₹7,500 crore IPO of Aadhar Housing, the people cited above said. It had invested about $500 million in the company in 2019.