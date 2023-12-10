Blackstone may sell up to 50% in PGP Glass

“The fundamentals here for long-term growth are outstanding: young population, hundreds of millions of people who speak English, more engineers than anywhere else in the world, a very low-cost place to do business, entrepreneurial people and a government now that is oriented towards growth. And we believe as more infrastructure comes into this country, it can continue to grow at a much faster rate than the rest of the world," Gray told reporters, according to a Mint report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}