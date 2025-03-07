Blackstone raises largest commercial property debt fund with $8 billion haul
SummaryThe fund took two years to build and will be active in North America, Europe and Australia.
Blackstone closed this week on an $8 billion commercial real-estate debt fund, matching the record for this type of investment vehicle and offering another sign of a property-market rebound.
