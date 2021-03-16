Blackstone, Starwood Capital team up in $6 billion purchase of Extended Stay
- The two investment firms agreed to evenly split ownership of hotel operator
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Blackstone Group Inc. and Starwood Capital Group have agreed to acquire hotel owner and operator Extended Stay America Inc. for $6 billion, a bet that a rare bright spot for the lodging industry during Covid-19 can shine brighter as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic.
The companies on Monday provided details of the deal, which real-estate executives say is the largest sale in the hotel sector during the Covid-19 period.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.