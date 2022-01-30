Blackstone tees up $11 billion in fresh capital for Asia deals

Globally, the New York-based asset manager hauled in a record $155 billion in the fourth quarter, putting it ahead of schedule on its goal of managing $1 trillion by 2026. Its distributable earnings rose 55% to a record $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter. Still, President Jon Gray last week warned investors to brace for a slowdown in deal activity in technology and fast-growing companies as the market reprices assets after the recent stock plunge.

