Blackstone, Temasek, Bain eye a big bite of Haldiram Snacks

“For any firm to write such a large cheque in India is a mark of the confidence in the business as well as the growth prospect of the brand domestically and globally," the second person said, adding that the end-game would be to list the business. “The brand enjoys significant traction in India, and is synonymous with salty snacks and savoury in the country. It has been one of the first movers in creating this category, and it is likely to have a lot of investor interest," the person added.