Blackstone to buy data-center operator QTS Realty Trust for $6.7 billion

Blackstone’s thematic approach to investing under President Jonathan Gray has led it to plow more money into fast-growing areas of the economy including technology companies and warehouses used in e-commerce. Buying QTS will give it exposure to another hot sector as data use continues to grow rapidly. The firm plans to own the QTS platform for longer than the typical private-equity investment and to continue to expand its capabilities and reach, according to people familiar with the matter.

