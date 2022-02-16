Blackstone Inc. has agreed to buy rental apartment owner Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. in a $5.8 billion deal that demonstrates the strong investor demand for multifamily properties in Sunbelt states.

Atlanta-based Preferred Apartment owns over 40 rental apartment properties with about 12,000 units in states including Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee. Blackstone’s all-cash purchase values the real-estate investment trust at $25 per share, according to the companies.

Preferred Apartment also owns 54 shopping centers anchored by grocery stores. About 70% of the deal’s value is in its rental apartments.

In a written statement, Jacob Werner, Blackstone Real Estate’s co-head of Americas acquisitions, described Preferred Apartment assets as “high quality multifamily assets in key Sunbelt markets" and the retail property as “necessity-oriented assets located in areas with growing populations well positioned for continued growth."

Multifamily properties particularly in high-growth Sunbelt states have been one of the hottest commercial property types in recent years because businesses have been relocating to those regions. Owners have been able to raise rents well above the inflation rate throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Blackstone, one of the world’s largest commercial property owners, has been a big investor in rental apartments for years. The firm is purchasing Preferred Apartment through its largest fund, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, which has raised more than $50 billion since it started five years ago and mostly targets individual investors.

Preferred Apartment owned a total of 107 properties in 13 states, mostly in the Southeast as of Sept. 30. The properties also include a few office properties and preferred equity investments collateralized by multifamily properties that are newly built and under construction.

The purchase price represents a premium of about 39% over Preferred Apartment’s share price on Feb. 9, the day before Bloomberg reported the two sides were exploring a possible deal.

The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of this year subject to approval by Preferred Apartment stockholders and other conditions. The merger agreement gives Preferred Apartment a 30 day “go-shop" period to market the company to other possible bidders.

“There can be no assurance that this process will result in a superior proposal," according to the written statement.

