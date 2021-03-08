Blackstone is said to call off Mphasis stake sale on valuations

The asset manager started identifying buyers for its majority stake in Mphasis a few months ago. It had held talks with prospective investors including Carlyle Group Inc. and Singapore state investment fund GIC Pte. Shares in Mphasis reached an all-time high at ₹1,788 each on Feb. 23. While the stock has receded from the peak, it’s still trading at around ₹1,600, almost four times above Blackstone’s offer price five years ago.

