Blackstone to invest $2 billion every year in India, has invested $50 billion so far: CEO Jonathan D. Gray
The New York-based group, which has been operational in India for nearly two decades, said Indian PE investments have delivered the highest return for it worldwide, and the investment in realty, which made it the largest landlord in the country, has also delivered well.
Global private equity major Blackstone Group expressed confidence on Wednesday in the company's ability to invest $2 billion annually in India.
