Blackstone to name Amit Jain as senior managing director in India

Blackstone to name Amit Jain as senior managing director in India1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2019, 06:30 PM IST
Amit Jain joined Blackstone in 2010 and is a managing director in the investment firm’s private equity group in Mumbai
MUMBAI : Blackstone has named Amit Jain as a senior managing director in India, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jain joined Blackstone in 2010 and is a managing director in the investment firm’s private equity group in Mumbai, according to Blackstone’s website. Prior to joining Blackstone, he worked at consultancy firm McKinsey & Co., focusing on infrastructure and financial projects in India, the website shows.