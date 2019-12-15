Photo: Bloomberg
Blackstone to name Amit Jain as senior managing director in India

1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2019, 06:30 PM IST Baiju Kalesh

Amit Jain joined Blackstone in 2010 and is a managing director in the investment firm’s private equity group in Mumbai

MUMBAI : Blackstone has named Amit Jain as a senior managing director in India, according to people familiar with the matter.

Jain joined Blackstone in 2010 and is a managing director in the investment firm’s private equity group in Mumbai, according to Blackstone’s website. Prior to joining Blackstone, he worked at consultancy firm McKinsey & Co., focusing on infrastructure and financial projects in India, the website shows.

