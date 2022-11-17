Blackstone to pick controlling stake, delist R Systems

The promoter stake acquisition will cost ₹1,497.68 crore for Blackstone. The delisting move will offer to buy 57.1 million shares, or 48.33%, from the public shareholders for ₹1,406 crore. “R Systems has been a reliable long-term partner to marquee global customers, guiding them on their digital transformation journey. Its domain knowledge, service quality and global delivery centres make them a partner of choice for all customers. As a leader in outsourced software product development, it is well-positioned to benefit from digitization tailwinds, shorter product launch cycles and increased openness to outsource product development," said Mukesh Mehta, senior managing director, Blackstone.