Blackstone to sell stake in Sona Comstar for $640 mn1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Blackstone plans to sell the shares through a book-building process, with a floor price set at an 8.3% discount to Friday’s closing price
Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, is selling its remaining stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) for $640 million, two people aware of the deal said. The sale of shares through block deals is expected to close on Monday.
