Blackstone to spend billions as it looks at Mphasis stake transfer to new funds

MUMBAI: Having failed to find a buyer for its majority stake in IT services company Mphasis Ltd, global private equity major Blackstone is looking to transfer its shareholding in the company from its existing fund to two new funds, which will help it hold on to the stake for a longer time and seek exit opportunities at a later time.

On Monday, Blackstone said its existing stake in Mphasis representing 104.79 million equity shares, held by Blackstone Capital Partners VI fund (BCP VI) will be bought over by Blackstone Capital Partners VIII and Blackstone Capital Partners Asia funds (BCP VIII and BCP Asia).

This transaction will be done at a maximum value of Rs15,216 crore, the PE firm said in a notice to stock exchanges.

It is not uncommon in the private equity world for firms to transfer their shareholdings from one fund of theirs to another.

PE funds have a limited number of years of lifetime, before which the capital has to be retired to the investors. If an older fund holding an investment is unable to find a buyer for its investment, due to current macro conditions or if it is not getting the right value for it, a PE firm may look to sell the investment to another of its funds. This gives liquidity to the existing investors of the old fund and the PE fund can then continue to hold on to the investment till it is able to find buyers at a price which is profitable for it.

Such a transaction can also be executed, when a PE firm sees a long growth runway for its investment and does not want to lose out on the growth prospects due to its fund reaching its lifetime. In such a situation, a transfer to a new fund gives the PE firm the headroom needed to exploit the full growth potential of its investment.

In the case of Blackstone, the firm had run a sale process for its Mphasis stake but did not proceed ahead with it since the valuation it received from bidders was not up to its expectations, the Economic Times reported last month.

“Information technology and software services have been strong sectors for value creation for the last two decades. Mphasis is backed by strong secular tailwinds as global enterprises increasingly migrate to the cloud. The company is exceptionally well-positioned given a terrific management team, strong order backlog, long-term strategic customer base, deep domain expertise in financial services, and a world-class suite of cloud and digital offerings. This investment enables us to continue creating value for the long term with continuity in the management team and the board, and provide additional resources to further accelerate the company’s growth momentum," said Amit Dixit, Co-Head of Asia Acquisitions and Head of India for Blackstone Private Equity.

Since, the sale involves a transfer of more than 25% stake in the company, it has triggered an open offer under Sebi norms, which will see the two acquiring Blackstone funds make an offer to public shareholders for purchase of up to 26% shareholding of the company.

The open offer price has been set at Rs1,677.16 per share. On Monday, Mphasis shares closed trading at Rs1,722.95, up 1.49% on the BSE.

If Blackstone acquires the entire 26% through the open offer, it will have to shell out Rs8,262 crore. This will take the maximum purchase price for Blackstone to over Rs23,000 crore for both the transactions.

To be sure, the final purchase price will be lower than Rs23,000 crore, since Blackstone will acquire shares only up to 75%, depending on the number of shares it acquires in the open offer. If the open offer is subscribed fully, then Blackstone will reduce the purchase of shares from BCP VI (55.31%) so that its total shareholding does not cross 75%.

“Based on the open offer subscription, the blended purchase price will vary between INR 1,452 to INR 1,497 per share (12-16% premium to 12-month average price and 3-6% discount to 6-month average price) and the purchase consideration will vary between INR 152 billion to INR 210 billion (or, approximately $2.0 billion to $2.8 billion)," Blackstone said in a statement.

A wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), UC Investments and other long-term investors will co-invest along with Blackstone, it added.

In September 2016, Blackstone had bought a controlling stake in Mphasis for Rs5,466 crore ($816 million) from Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

In 2018, the PE firm had sold an 8% stake in the company for about Rs1,440 crore.

However, in March 2020, Blackstone picked up around 4% of Mphasis shares from the market, investing around Rs525 crore as the company’s stock prices fell heavily, along with the broader market, due to the outbreak of covid-19.

