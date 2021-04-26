Blackstone to spend billions as it looks at Mphasis stake transfer to new funds

PE funds have a limited number of years of lifetime, before which the capital has to be retired to the investors. If an older fund holding an investment is unable to find a buyer for its investment, due to current macro conditions or if it is not getting the right value for it, a PE firm may look to sell the investment to another of its funds. This gives liquidity to the existing investors of the old fund and the PE fund can then continue to hold on to the investment till it is able to find buyers at a price which is profitable for it.