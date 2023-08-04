Blackstone to submit bid for over 33% stake in Cipla, Hamied Family's exit process begins1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:09 AM IST
Blackstone expected to bid for over 33% stake in Cipla, marking the start of the Hamied family's exit. Cipla's Q1 profit rises.
Blackstone is expected to submit a non-binding bid next week for acquiring over 33% promoter stake in India's third-largest generics company by revenues ‘Cipla’, according to a report published by Economic Times.
