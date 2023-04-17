Blackstone using AI to control employees’ diabetes and cut spending on expensive drugs

The problem is that most add-ons to employer health plans struggle to get people engaged, Mang said. Twin Health’s app recommends “micro actions, little things that people can do in their daily routine that are very specific to them, that day, that moment," said Lisa Shah, Twin Health’s chief medical officer. “If you’re on an eight-hour plane ride, you’re not going to be taking 10,000 steps that day. So you spend most of it standing in the plane."