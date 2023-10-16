Blackstone-backed ASK enters hedge fund biz, hires former Avendus executive
ASK would first launch a long-short category-III vehicle registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, with a corpus of ₹1,500 crore
Bengaluru: ASK Group, backed by private equity giant Blackstone, has forayed into the hedge fund vertical, in line with plans to expand its footprint in alternative investments and has recruited a senior executive from Avendus Capital to head the new business.
