Blackstone’s IBS stake gets 4 bids2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 12:26 AM IST
IBS Software had made a confidential filing for a US listing in 2022, seeking a valuation of $2 billion; however, it dropped its plans after tech valuations tempered in the US.
MUMBAI : Private equity investors Thomas H. Lee Partners, CVC Capital, Temasek and Apax Partners have placed bids for Blackstone Inc.’s stake in software products and services provider IBS Software, three people aware of the deal said. On 9 February, Mint reported that Blackstone was seeking to sell its 40% stake in IBS Software and had hired investment bank JP Morgan to conduct the process. The company is seeking an enterprise valuation of around $2 billion.
