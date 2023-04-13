MUMBAI : Private equity investors Thomas H. Lee Partners, CVC Capital, Temasek and Apax Partners have placed bids for Blackstone Inc.’s stake in software products and services provider IBS Software, three people aware of the deal said. On 9 February, Mint reported that Blackstone was seeking to sell its 40% stake in IBS Software and had hired investment bank JP Morgan to conduct the process. The company is seeking an enterprise valuation of around $2 billion.

The bids range from $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. “The bids are being evaluated," one of the two people said. Blackstone, Apax, Temasek, JP Morgan, IBS Software, and Thomas H. Lee Partners declined to comment. CVC Capital did not respond to requests for comment. IBS Software provides information technology solutions focusing on the travel sector, particularly airlines, hospitality and logistics businesses. “The company is more geared towards software products over services," a third person said.

IBS Software had made a confidential filing for a US listing in 2022, seeking a valuation of $2 billion; however, it dropped its plans after tech valuations tempered in the US.

“IBS’s revenue increased 18.4% year-on-year to ₹1,213 crore in FY22 owing to a pick-up in economic activities and the gradual lifting of covid-19-led restrictions on the travel and hospitality segment," according to an India Ratings (Ind-Ra) credit report in December 2022. Revenue from the software product business grew 19.2% year-on-year to ₹858.4 crore in FY22, while the software service revenue (consulting and digital transformation services) grew 16.4% to ₹355.3 crore, the report added. It said IBS’s Ebitda margins also improved to 32.5% in FY22 (FY21: 27.5%), led by an increase in revenue. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

IBS also offers cargo services and annual maintenance contracts, which have a minimum billing clause, Ind-Ra said. “The revenue contribution from SaaS-based products increased to about 75% of IBS’s software product business segment in FY22 (up from 70% in FY21)," it added. Blackstone acquired a minority stake in IBS Software for approximately $170 million in 2015 from General Atlantic and other shareholders.