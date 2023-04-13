Blackstone’s IBS stake gets 4 bids

“IBS’s revenue increased 18.4% year-on-year to ₹1,213 crore in FY22 owing to a pick-up in economic activities and the gradual lifting of covid-19-led restrictions on the travel and hospitality segment," according to an India Ratings (Ind-Ra) credit report in December 2022. Revenue from the software product business grew 19.2% year-on-year to ₹858.4 crore in FY22, while the software service revenue (consulting and digital transformation services) grew 16.4% to ₹355.3 crore, the report added. It said IBS’s Ebitda margins also improved to 32.5% in FY22 (FY21: 27.5%), led by an increase in revenue. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.