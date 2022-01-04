Blackstone’s Korngold warns of tech sector euphoria

Mr. Korngold: I think you’re seeing a digitization of the economy coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic. In many ways we leapfrogged five to 10 years. People are ordering groceries online, visiting doctors using telemedicine and using e-commerce more than ever before. You’ve seen a combination of low interest rates, stimulus and globally coordinated monetary policy—this was necessary to combat Covid’s impact on the economy, but this has also led to a supply/demand distortion of capital and [widespread] participation in the equity markets. A lot of capital has been flooded into the market. Now, too many companies are being valued as ‘world-class’ companies, but not all companies are ‘world-class’ companies. Fortunately, we’re sector experts, not generalists, and have invested across cycles, so we are able to better distinguish among the potential winners. As we enter 2022, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that there remains a distortion in the amount of capital in the market chasing after companies. But this remains an exciting period of unprecedented innovation.