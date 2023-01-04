Blackstone’s leaky property fund pays for a thumbs up

Factoring in this collateral together with its fees, Blackstone needs to make a minimum annual return of 8.7% between now and 2028 to make money on the deal. This would be a slowdown for the fund, which has delivered 12.7% annually since it was set up six years ago. Its best bet for keeping this record on track is further rent growth in warehouses and residential housing. In its absence, the fund might be able to take on more debt to boost returns, but this comes with its own risks.