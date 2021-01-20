Blackstone’s pre-Covid-19 portfolio shifts have turned out well

Blackstone’s pre-Covid-19 portfolio shifts have turned out well3 min read . 05:13 PM IST
The investment firm boosted exposure in hot industrial-space category and shifted out of retail and traditional office space
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The investment firm boosted exposure in hot industrial-space category and shifted out of retail and traditional office space
The pandemic has slammed some of the major property types, but changes that Blackstone Group Inc. made to its real-estate portfolio over time have helped the investment firm navigate through the fallout.
In the years before Covid-19 hit, Blackstone altered its property mix based on changes taking place in the economy and technologies. While investors at the firm weren’t preparing for a pandemic, their moves to gradually reduce exposure to certain real-estate categories have since served them well.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.