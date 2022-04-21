Blackvolt digital launches crowdsourced equity research platform StocX.in

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
StocX.in provides independent research powered by actionable data, investment tools like screener, watchlist, portfolio, market news and crowdsourced research.
Blackvolt digital on Thursday announced the official launch of India’s first crowdsourced equity research platform - StocX.in.
According to the company, StocX.in provides investors high-quality independent research powered by actionable data, investment tools like screener, watchlist, portfolio, market news and crowdsourced research.
“Our research is created by passionate investors, for investors. We believe deep Insights can be provided by Experienced Professionals too - not just Brokers or Banking Firms. All research goes through stringent quality checks by in-house editors, then read and debated by millions of people," said Ishita Aggarwal, Director of the company.
StocX.in claims that there are over 4,000 companies being traded every day on the Indian stock market, while research is available only for top 100-200 companies. StocX.in helps retail investors reach out to such hidden treasures which are not covered by big brokerage houses by providing this platform, said the press release.
“There are lakhs of passionate and qualified people who have unique and valuable insights on the variety of stocks that are not covered by typical research houses. This unique platform provides an opportunity for such people to share their insights and analysis," said Ajay Chandak, Analyst at StocX.in.
The platform has already garnered research from independent researchers and passionate equity investors. The company also intends to conduct investing events to help expand its reach and make investing easy for retail investors. The platform claims to have more than 1000 users in the last 3 days and more than 15 contributors/authors onboard, as per the press release.